Grassley makes a criminal referral to the FBI For False Statements related to Kavanaugh: Feinstein, Avenatti Potential Targets?

“Grassley makes a criminal referral to the FBI. Cmte says someone made “apparent false statements to committee investigators alleging misconduct by Judge Brett Kavanaugh.”

Cmte says it’s “not been able to substantiate any allegations of wrongdoing by Judge Kavanaugh.” — Pergram

This just got a whole lot more interesting.

INBOX: Judiciary Committee Refers Potential False Statements for Criminal Investigation pic.twitter.com/0RL65O886L — Ben Jacobs (@Bencjacobs) September 30, 2018