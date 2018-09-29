    True Pundit

    Politics

    Grassley makes a criminal referral to the FBI For False Statements related to Kavanaugh: Feinstein, Avenatti Potential Targets?

    Posted on by
    Share:

    “Grassley makes a criminal referral to the FBI. Cmte says someone made “apparent false statements to committee investigators alleging misconduct by Judge Brett Kavanaugh.”

    Cmte says it’s “not been able to substantiate any allegations of wrongdoing by Judge Kavanaugh.” — Pergram

    This just got a whole lot more interesting.

    FOLLOW US!
    Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
    Share: