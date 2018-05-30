Grassley: Fusion GPS Founder Gave ‘Extremely Misleading’ Testimony on Trump Work

The chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee is accusing Fusion GPS founder Glenn Simpson of giving “extremely misleading” statements, if not telling “outright lies,” during Senate testimony in 2017.

Simpson may have lied when he denied working for clients to investigate President Donald Trump after the 2016 election, Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley said in a May 24 letter made public on Tuesday.

Grassley noted that in his Aug. 22, 2017, testimony, Simpson claimed after the election he was not working for a client to continue his Trump work.

“So you didn’t do any work on the Trump matter after the election date; that was the end of your work?” Simpson was asked during the interview.

Simpson responded, “I had no client after the election.”

Grassley said Simpson’s denial was false.

“As we now know, that was extremely misleading, if not an outright lie,” the Republican wrote to his fellow Judiciary Committee member, Delaware Sen. Chris Coons.

“Contrary to Mr. Simpson’s denial in the staff interview, according to the FBI and others, Fusion actually did continue Trump dossier work for a new client after the election,” Grassley said. – READ MORE

