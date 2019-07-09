GRAPHIC WARNING: Victim Says He Was Raped as a Young Boy on a Yacht by Bill Clinton; Tonight He Tells His Story

Thomas Paine plans to release the interview conducted along with now-deceased investigative journalist Jen Moore of a victim who details being raped by Bill Clinton.

The victim details an alleged rape by Bill Clinton during a yacht party. One month after contacting federal agents with details of the victim’s testimony, Jen Moore was found dead in her DC hotel room.

Paine will unveil the video and details tonight on his Patreon True Pundit Intel show with CrowdSource the Truth. Graphic warning here. 9 p.m. EST

This story is breaking/developing.