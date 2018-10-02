GRAPHIC WARNING: High school football player charged with multiple counts of teammate rape; Mother of victim speaks out on Others Who Could Be Charged

A juvenile high school student faces allegations of sexual abuse after a boy claimed he was attacked following a football practice at Gunnison Valley High School.

The Sanpete County Deputy Attorney says the boy has been charged with six counts of object rape and five counts of forcible sex abuse.

A woman who says her freshman son is a victim tells FOX13 she noticed her son was acting differently after a football practice in September. The next day, she received a call from a school resource officer after her son told him what happened the day before.

“He [her son] was embarrassed by what had happened and just wished it would all just go away,” said Misty Cox.

Her son described to the resource officer what happened when he was tackled after football practice.

“Two boys held him down, a third boy pulled his own pants down and rubbed his backside and genitalia all over my son’s face,” Cox said.

She says the abuse lasted several seconds before another boy intervened.

“My son did not consent to this. My son was held down against his will and was sexually assaulted,” Cox said. “This is not a hazing incident. This is not a bullying incident. This is not a ‘boys will be boys’ incident. This is a sexual assault.”

The allegations were investigated by Gunnison police and passed on to the Sanpete County attorney.

“It definitely crossed the line from hazing to sexual assault,” said Wes Mangum, the Sanpete County Deputy Attorney. READ MORE:

