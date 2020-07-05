[Graphic Video] Seattle Protesters Find Out the Hard Way That It’s Not Safe to Block Freeways at Night

A woman struck by a vehicle that drove onto a closed Seattle freeway early Saturday and plowed into a crowd of protesters has died, while a second woman remains in serious condition, officials said.

Summer Taylor, 24, of Seattle, died Saturday evening at Harborview Medical Center, hospital spokeswoman Susan Gregg said. She had arrived at the hospital in critical condition.

Diaz Love, 32, of Portland, Ore., remains in serious condition in the intensive care unit, Gregg said.

Taylor and Love were struck at about 1:40 a.m. when a white Jaguar sped into the group protesting police brutality on Interstate 5, according to a police report released by the Washington State Patrol.

Before the news of Taylor’s death, the Washington State Patrol tweeted late Saturday that it will no longer allow protesters on I-5, arresting all pedestrians found walking on the freeway. The patrol said the move was for the safety of all citizens. – READ MORE

