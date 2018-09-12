GRAPHIC VIDEO: LAPD releases video of officer being shot at point-blank range during traffic stop

The Los Angeles Police Department on Monday released graphic video footage of July 28 shootout that occurred during a routine traffic stop that resulted in the injury of an officer and the death of the suspect.

The police officers seen in the video were not identified and the events leading up to the shooting appeared routine. The female officer– who approached from the drivers’ side– worked in the gang unit and apparently knew the suspect.

The officer asked the driver to exit the car, at which point he could be seen pulling out a .380-caliber handgun and firing just inches from the officer. She could be seen falling to the ground and her partner– who was at the passengers’ side– returns fire, mortally wounding gang member Richard Mendoza, 32, according to Fox 11.

Our latest Critical Incident Video is from an Officer-Involved Shooting that occurred on July 27, in which an LAPD Officer was shot at point-blank range during a traffic stop. The officer survived & the suspect died from gunshots. Link to entire video ➡️ https://t.co/AiIE7p28Ac pic.twitter.com/h4alCk6Lzf — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) September 10, 2018

The Los Angeles Times reported that Mendoza was hit multiple times in his head a torso and died later at a nearby hospital. – READ MORE