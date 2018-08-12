Politics
Granite Block Commemorating Trump’s NH Primary Win Vandalized
A granite block commemorating then-candidate Donald Trump’s victory in the 2016 New Hampshire Republican presidential primary was vandalized early Friday, according to authorities.
Police said the block – which was part of a display showcasing every winner of the state’s presidential primary along the sidewalk outside the State Library in Concord – was damaged between 4:30 and 6:30 a.m.
The block was smashed and scattered on the grass and street, police said.
An investigation has been opened, and police are currently searching for suspects.
WMUR reported that two other markers, one for George H.W. Bush and one for Richard Nixon, had been stolen in the past, but this is the first time one has been destroyed. – READ MORE
Austin Clay, who identified himself as the man who took a pickaxe to Donald Trump’s Hollywood Walk of Fame star, was arraigned Monday in Los Angeles County Court — and discovered precisely how much his “resistance” could end up costing him.
The L.A. County district attorney, TMZ reports, has charged Clay with felony vandalism, and, if convicted, Clay could face a maximum of three years in prison for destroying Trump’s star in an act of protest.
Clay probably won’t object to the charges, though he may try to enter a plea bargain. If convicted, Clay isn’t likely to serve the full three year term, but L.A. County courts are notoriously unpredictable. – READ MORE