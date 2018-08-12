Granite Block Commemorating Trump’s NH Primary Win Vandalized

A granite block commemorating then-candidate Donald Trump’s victory in the 2016 New Hampshire Republican presidential primary was vandalized early Friday, according to authorities.

Police said the block – which was part of a display showcasing every winner of the state’s presidential primary along the sidewalk outside the State Library in Concord – was damaged between 4:30 and 6:30 a.m.

The block was smashed and scattered on the grass and street, police said.

An investigation has been opened, and police are currently searching for suspects.