Grammys Ratings: Almost No Improvement Over Last Year’s Catastrophe

The Ratings For The 2019 Grammy Awards Are Almost As Disastrous As Last Year, Which Hit A Record Low In The All-important 18-49 Age Demographic.

Deadline managed to come up with the best headline anyone can offer this terrible news: “Grammy Ratings Steady With 2018.”

It’s just that when you recall that 2018 was a ratings catastrophe for the Grammys, who wants to remain “steady” with a catastrophe?

According to the early results, Sunday night’s Grammy telecast pulled in a 12.8/22 in metered markets. This is in comparison to last year’s 12.7/21. So, at best, according to Deadline, the Grammy ratings increased less than 1 percent over 2018.

Context is important, though, and the context here is that the Grammy ratings nosedived by 20 percent last year, a breathtaking collapse. So you would think this year’s telecast would have nowhere to go but up… – READ MORE