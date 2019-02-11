Grammys: Pop Star Arrives in MAGA Suit, Singer Joy Villa Wears ‘Build the Wall’ Dress

At The 2019 Grammy Awards, A Couple Of Singers Arrived In Attire That Screamed Aloud Their Support For President Donald Trump Among A Sea Of Hollywood’s Most Famous And Outspoken Liberals.

Singer Ricky Rebel arrived in a gender-bending bedazzled white suit designed by pro-Trump designer Andre Soriano. The reversible jacket was made from one of Trump’s famous “Keep America Great” flags and had the word “TRUMP” emblazoned across the back.

Rebel took to Twitter to share his support for the president and his supporters. “I’m Billboard Top 40 recording artist Ricky Rebel live at the #grammys and I’m a reflection of the 60 million+ Americans that voted for @realdonaldtrump. Be #TheNewAlpha Don’t let anyone keep you in the closet,” he said.

I’m Billboard Top 40 recording artist Ricky Rebel live at the #grammys and I’m a reflection of the 60 million+ Americans that voted for @realdonaldtrump. Be #TheNewAlpha Don’t let anyone keep you in the closet. #kagjacket by @officialandresoriano #MAGA #KAG pic.twitter.com/pIZd3dxMMx — Ricky Rebel (@RickyRebelRocks) February 10, 2019

Likewise, singer Joy Villa arrived at the Grammys red carpet in a “Build the Wall” dress to show her support for the president’s signature campaign promise.