Grammys: Bitter Hillary & Triggered Celebs Read Excerpts from Anti-Trump ‘Fire and Fury’ (VIDEO)

The 60th annual Grammy Awards went full anti-President Donald Trump on Sunday as the awards show host James Corden enlisted singers Cher and John Legend, rappers Snoop Dogg and Cardi B, music producer DJ Khaled, and failed Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton to read excepts from Michael Wolff’s White House tell-all Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House.

“Trump won’t read anything. He gets up halfway through meetings with World leaders because he is bored,” Legend read during the surprise comedy bit meant to introduce the Grammy Award for Best Spoken Word Album.

“His comb-over: A product called ‘Just for Men,’” Cher said.

“Trump did not enjoy his own inauguration, he started to get angry and hurt that stars were there to hurt him and embarrass him,” Snoop Dogg said. – READ MORE

Hillary Clinton read an excerpt from the book 'Fire and Fury' during a skit at the 60th annual Grammy Awards. https://t.co/qMCyoz0avu pic.twitter.com/cdRyAIwwSa — USA TODAY Video (@usatodayvideo) January 29, 2018

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *