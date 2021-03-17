Grammy Ratings Hit Lowest Of Low: Only 8.8M Tune In Vs. 19M Last Year

Americans continue to tune out of Hollywood award shows in droves.

The 2021 Grammy awards broadcast on Sunday drew just 8.8 million total viewers across multiple platforms. That was down 10 million viewers from the 2020 broadcast, which drew 18.8 million total viewers, The Wrap reported.

The viewership was about half of the previous record-low audience of 16.9 million total viewers in 2006. The CBS broadcast, hosted by comedian Trevor Noah of “The Daily Show,” pulled a 2.1 rating among adults 18-49, according to Nielsen. That was less than the previous low at a 5.4 rating in the demo.

Award shows have become increasingly political, especially during the term of former President Donald Trump, prompting millions to tune out.

The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards, held outside the Los Angeles Convention Center, included a performance by rapper Lil Baby, whose real name is Dominique Armani Jones. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --