Graham Warns KJU: ‘If You Want To Survive,’ You’d Better Meet with Trump

The threat hasn’t sat well with Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, a former Trump critic who has transformed into a staunch supporter of the administration on foreign policy matters.

Graham offered up advice and a warning to Kim during a Wednesday appearance on Fox News, as noted by the Washington Examiner.

That warning essentially boiled down to informing Kim that “if you want to survive … you need to sit down with the president and do a deal giving up your nukes.”

Graham suggested it would be “crazy” for Kim to think he can keep developing intercontinental ballistic missiles and nuclear warheads without Trump doing anything about it.

“That would probably work with Obama, but I’m here to tell North Korea that our president has drawn a red line. If you keep threatening the American homeland with a nuclear weapon, we’re going to destroy your regime. It’s that simple,” Graham stated.

“So if you want to survive, Kim Jong Un, you need to sit down with the president and do a deal giving up your nukes,” he warned. “In return, we’ll guarantee your security and end the Korean War.” (There would likely be other, more tangible rewards on the table as well.)

“If you keep doing what you’re doing, you are miscalculating Donald Trump. He’s not Obama. You do this at your own peril,” Graham continued. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1