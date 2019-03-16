Graham Wants to Know if DOJ Plotted a ‘Coup’ Against Trump

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) sent out an open letter on Friday requesting documents related to an alleged discussion between senior officials about removing President Donald Trump.

Trump has often found himself at odds with senior federal officials and he is the subject, of course, of a long-running federal investigation.

“McCabe explained how Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein discussed with him and others within the Department of Justice (DOJ) the possibility of removing the president of the United States by invoking the 25th Amendment,” Graham said in the letter. “In addition, Mr. McCabe described how the deputy attorney general, in a manner that was ‘absolutely serious,’ offered to wear a wire into the White House to record the president and gather evidence against him.”

Rosenstein and the other officials also allegedly discussed whether to wear wires to record conversations with the president. There are no indications currently that the idea went anywhere beyond discussion — but it has raised concerns, given the other ways senior officials have gone after the president, such as the special counsel investigation.

“The committee is deeply concerned with these discussions and whether they essentially indicate that two of the highest ranking law enforcement officials in the United States were discussing what amounts to a coup against the president,” Graham said. – READ MORE