Graham Vows to ‘Do Everything’ He Can to Make Impeachment ‘Die Quickly’ in the Senate

When it comes to the impeachment drama expected to hit the Senate, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) wants to end it quickly.

As lawmakers in the House of Representatives will be voting on two impeachment articles against President Donald Trump and expected to pass it — abuse of power and obstruction — the Senate is expected to take it up in January 2020.

Graham, however, said during CNN’s Doha Forum in Qatar on Saturday, “This thing will come to the Senate, and it will die quickly, and I will do everything I can to make it die quickly.”

“If you don’t like President Trump, you can vote against him in less than a year,” Graham said. He continued:

“It’s not like a politician is unaccountable if you don’t impeach them. So I think impeachment is going to end quickly in the Senate. I would prefer it to end as quickly as possible.”

Additionally, Graham made it clear that he doesn’t want to have witnesses in the Senate trial. Instead, he would rather “hear the House make their case based on the record they established in the House” and then vote on it in the upper chamber. – READ MORE