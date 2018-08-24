Graham: Trump will ‘very likely’ fire Sessions after midterms

President Trump is “very likely” to fire Attorney General Jeff Sessions after November’s midterm elections, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) told Bloomberg News.

Graham told Bloomberg that Trump is “entitled to an attorney general he has faith in” but warned Trump against firing Sessions ahead of the midterms, saying it would “create havoc.”

“I think there will come a time, sooner rather than later, where it will be time to have a new face and a fresh voice at the Department of Justice,” Graham said. “Clearly, Attorney General Sessions doesn’t have the confidence of the president.”

Graham’s comments came after Trump criticized Sessions during an interview with “Fox & Friends” host Ainsley Earhardt that aired Thursday morning. Trump said he put in “an attorney general that never took control of the Justice Department, Jeff Sessions.” – READ MORE

President Donald Trump said he now puts “justice” in quotes when referring to the Justice Department and that Attorney General Jeff Sessions has failed to take control of the DOJ, thereby allowing Democrats serving within it to use the agency as a political weapon against the chief executive.

“There’s such corruption. Before I got here, it’s from before I got here. It’s from the Obama administration,” Trump said in an interview with Fox News host Ainsley Earhardt that aired on “Fox & Friends” on Thursday. “You look at what happened, they surveilled my campaign. It’s very simple.”

“When everybody sees what’s going on in the Justice Department, I always put ‘justice’ now with quotes, it’s a very, very sad day,” the president added.

President @realDonaldTrump on if he would fire Attorney General Jeff Sessions pic.twitter.com/MiG6z18mmt — FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) August 23, 2018

Trump’s comments came in the aftermath of a federal jury in Northern Virginia reaching a guilty verdict in eight of the 18 counts of bank and tax fraud charges brought against his former campaign chairman Paul Manafort on Tuesday.

That same day, Trump’s former personal attorney Michael Cohen pleaded guilty to eight federal criminal counts, including tax evasion, bank fraud, and breaking campaign finance laws regarding payments to two women on behalf of the 2016 Republican presidential candidate. – READ MORE