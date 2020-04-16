Graham: ‘This Effort to Destroy Trump No Matter the Cost of the Country Is Getting a Bit Old’ — ‘It’s Pissing a Lot of People Off’ (VIDEO)

Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) on Tuesday’s “Fox & Friends” took issue with the media and Democrats’ treatment of President Donald Trump for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

Graham advised the American people can see the good work Trump has done for them amid the ongoing pandemic and slammed those trying to “destroy” him “no matter the cost.”

“umber one, Mr. President, the American people understand what you’ve done for them, and this effort to destroy Trump no matter the cost of the country is getting a bit old and it’s pissing a lot of people off,” Graham declared. – READ MORE

