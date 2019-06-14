Graham Thinks It Was a ‘Mistake’ for Trump to Say He’s Open to Getting Foreign Dirt on Political Rivals (VIDEO)

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) is calling President Donald Trump’s comments a “mistake” after the president claimed he’d accept foreign dirt on political opponents.

The president stirred up controversy when he said during Wednesday’s ABC News interview that he doesn’t see anything wrong in accepting damaging information on opponents from a foreign government, as IJR News reported.

"I don't want to send a signal to encourage this." https://t.co/n1mQaFaD98 pic.twitter.com/qDvDrcCjcq — CNN (@CNN) June 13, 2019

“I think you might want to listen, there’s nothing wrong with listening,” Trump said, adding, “[…] It’s not an interference, they have information – I think I’d take it. If I thought there was something wrong, I’d go maybe to the FBI – if I thought there was something wrong.”

However, Graham is suggesting Trump is “wrong” on his statement. – READ MORE