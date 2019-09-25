Graham Thinks Impeachment Is Only About 2020: ‘They Don’t Believe They Can Beat Him at the Ballot Box’

Senator Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) believes the House impeachment inquiry is a “nothing burger” that is only about winning the White House in 2020.

During an interview on Fox News with host Sean Hannity, Graham explained that he would be “very disappointed” if President Trump had been threatening to pull military aid from Ukrainian leadership if they couldn’t deliver dirt on Joe Biden. However, Graham claimed that he doesn’t believe that’s the real reason Democrats want Trump out of office.

Pelosi and her team didn’t even wait for the transcript of Trump’s conversation to be released before pulling the trigger on impeachment, a move that Graham claims prove this is just a political pursuit.

“Well, it tells me that they think they are going to lose at the ballot box. The only reason they are trying to impeach the president is because they don’t believe they can beat him at the ballot box so they are trying to destroy him. It comes down to this: If there is no evidence that President Trump tried to coerce the Ukrainians into investigating Biden and withholding aid to the Ukraine unless they did Trump’s bidding against Biden, then there’s nothing here. That would be the only thing that would bother me. It would be okay for the president to tell the Ukrainians, ‘Hey, if this prosecutor was fired for a corrupt purpose, maybe you should look at it.’” – READ MORE