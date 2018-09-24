Graham: There’s a ‘bureaucratic coup’ taking place against Trump (VIDEO)

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) said Sunday that there is a “bureaucratic coup” against President Trump.

Asked whether President Trump should fire Deputy AG Rod Rosenstein, @LindseyGrahamSC says: "He shouldn’t fire Rosenstein unless you believe Rosenstein’s lying, he said he did do the things alleged. But there’s a bureaucratic coup against President Trump being discovered here." pic.twitter.com/DDqCuJp2yv — FoxNewsSunday (@FoxNewsSunday) September 23, 2018

The South Carolina senator made the comments while speaking on “Fox News Sunday” after host Chris Wallace asked if Attorney General Rod Rosenstein should be fired for allegedly trying to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove Trump from the White House.

“He shouldn’t fire Rosenstein unless you believe Rosenstein’s lying; he said he didn’t do the things alleged,” Graham said. Rosenstein strongly denied the recent New York Times report.

"But there's a bureaucratic coup against President Trump being discovered here," Graham added, saying people in the FBI tried to "taint the [2016 presidential] election" and tip it in Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton's favor.

Radio Host Mark Levin Warned Fellow Conservatives On Friday Evening That They Should Not Rush To Conclusions About The New York Times‘ Latest Story Alleging That Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein Had Plotted Against President Donald Trump.

He warned that Trump’s enemies might be trying to goad him into firing Rosenstein before the midterm elections by leaking information from memoranda created by former Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe, who was fired in March for lying.

Levin suggested that McCabe, or Mueller — or Mueller’s deputy, Andrew Weismann — had clear motives to leak the claims about Rosenstein to the Times — claims that were tellingly absent from Lisa Page’s contemporaneous notes about the meetings.

“They have absolutely nothing on the President of the United States. They are trying to push their agenda. They are there for one reason and one reason only — to write the report in hopes of impeaching the president with a Democrat Congress,” Levin said.

“The Special Counsel’s office … would like nothing more than the President of the United States to fire Rosenstein to claim that he is truly obstructing an investigation, trying to influence their investigation, and then write it up as, effectively, as in Watergate, a ‘Saturday Night Massacre’ of sorts.

"In other words, it's a setup of the president," Levin concluded, adding: "The president must not fire Rosenstein, certainly not prior to the midterm election. That's what they want."