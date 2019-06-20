Graham Sums Up Why Trump Can Beat Any of His 2020 Democratic Opponents: ‘He’s Done a Damn Good Job’ (VIDEO)

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) pointed out the difficulty that Democratic candidates will have beating President Trump in the 2020 election during an interview with Fox News on Wednesday.

“He said something that makes a lot of sense, no matter who they nominate, they’re gonna move the country toward a socialist agenda. Look at what Joe’s going through by talking about being bipartisan. I don’t know if Joe can make it through this primary without becoming a socialist embracing impeachment.”

Graham had high praise for the president, saying that his accomplishments are one major voting factor that will work against his opponents.

“Here’s the president’s ace in the hole,” said Graham. “He’s done a damn good job, and what the other people are offering will take the country backward not forward. Stay on message, Mr. President, you’ve got a good story to tell, tell it.” – READ MORE

