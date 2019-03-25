Graham sends ominous tweet to Comey: See you soon

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., posted an ominous reply to ex-FBI-Director James Comey on Twitter Sunday after Comey seemed to sum up the summary of special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation by posting a picture of a man who appeared lost in the woods.

The photo posted by Comey was of a man surrounded by tall trees, and the caption was simply: “So many questions.”

Graham, the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, replied, “Could not agree more,” an obvious message that he hopes to question the former FBI head.

Comey’s tweet followed Attorney General William Barr’s announcement that Mueller did not find evidence that Trump’s campaign “conspired or coordinated” with Russia to influence the 2016 presidential election but reached no conclusion on whether Trump obstructed justice.

Trump and his team celebrated the outcome but also laid bare his resentment after two years of investigations that have shadowed his administration. "It's a shame that our country has had to go through this. To be honest, it's a shame that your president has had to go through this," he said.