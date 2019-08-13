Graham Says There’s a ‘Common Theme’ of Bias After Evidence Shows FBI Was Warned Against Using Steele Dossier

Senator Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) believes new evidence further drives his theory that the FBI’s probe into President Donald Trump was politically biased.

During an interview with Fox News’ Sean Hannity, Graham explained that Ohr’s interview highlights the “common theme” of political bias within the investigation into President Trump’s campaign.

“This is the tip of the iceberg. I know personally, there’s a lot more out there and the word that keeps coming up is ‘bias.’ The people investigating Clinton wanted her to win and Trump to lose. The people who started the investigation against President Trump wanted him to lose and her to win. The chief source of the FISA warrant was Mr. Steele who hated Trump’s guts. So there’s a common theme here that the investigation of Trump was very biased and the fact that McCabe has sued is very interesting to me. It gives me a chance as the chairman of the committee to look into whether or not the FBI acted inappropriately towards Mr. McCabe or was it his fault that he got fired? I will look into that.”

Graham also noted that, as chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, he plans to find out if the FBI declined to press charges against Clinton for storing classified emails on her personal server because they wanted her to win the 2016 presidential election. – READ MORE