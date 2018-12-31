 

Graham says becoming Trump ally ‘absolutely’ worth it: ‘I’ve had more access to this president than every president combined’ (VIDEO)

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) said Sunday that becoming a close ally of President Trump has “absolutely” been worth it, pointing to the access to Trump it brought him.

“I feel like I’ve had more access to this president than every president combined. We don’t always agree,” Graham said on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

Graham, who criticized Trump during his presidential campaign before becoming one of his closest allies in Congress, voiced opposition earlier this month to Trump’s decision to withdraw U.S. troops from Syria, saying it would be an “Obama-like mistake.”

The senator was also recently at odds with Trump over his decision not to severely punish Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman following the murder of U.S. resident and journalist Jamal Khashoggi inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul. – READ MORE

 

