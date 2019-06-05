Graham Reams Adam Schiff for Calling Barr ‘Dangerous’: ‘Democrats in the House Have Lost Their Mind’

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) put Rep. Adam Schiff on blast for calling Attorney General William Barr “dangerous” during an interview with Fox News on Tuesday night.

“When Adam Schiff speaks you shouldn’t listen,” said Graham. “He’s the guy that saw a Russian behind every tree. Russia did interfere in our election, but Trump didn’t collude with the Russians but he told us he did, Mueller said no he didn’t. So he’s the chairman of the Oliver Stone caucus.”

As IJR Red reported, some Democrats are still pushing for Trump’s impeachment. Yet Graham said that was a sign that they are not willing to move on.

“The Democrats in the House have lost their mind when it comes to Trump,” Graham said. “The Mueller report is done, it’s over, no collusion between Trump and the Russians. But Adam Schiff will not stop until he destroys this presidency.” – READ MORE