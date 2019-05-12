Graham pushing to declassify key ‘document’ on Steele dossier, announces new asylum law package

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham exclusively told “Sunday Morning Futures” that he is working to declassify a sensitive “document” that definitively proves that authorities knew the Steele dossier — which the FBI used to justify the secret surveillance of a former Trump aide — lacked any substantial independent corroboration.

Graham also previewed legislation he will introduce on Wednesday to halt what he called the “perfect storm” of illegal immigration that now constitutes an “invasion” at the southern border, and predicted that “90 percent of illegal immigration” from Central America would soon come to an end under his plan.

“There’s a document that’s classified that I’m gonna try to get unclassified that takes the dossier — all the pages of it — and it has verification to one side,” Graham told anchor Maria Bartiromo. “There really is no verification, other than media reports that were generated by reporters that received the dossier.”

Graham added: “So, the bottom line is the dossier has never been independently confirmed. It was used to get a warrant. They knew the author of the dossier was on the Democrat Party payroll. He hated Trump; they got the warrant anyway. Most Americans should be very upset about that. I’m very upset about it. And we’re going to get to the bottom of it.”

On four occasions, the FBI told the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance (FISA) court that it "did not believe" former British spy Christopher Steele was the direct source for a Yahoo News article implicating former Trump aide Carter Page in Russian collusion, documents released after a lawsuit showed last year.


