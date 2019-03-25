Graham Points Out ‘Striking and, Quite Frankly, Disappointing’ Double Standard in Trump, Clinton Probes

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) held a press conference Monday and called out the double standard of the Robert Mueller probe, promising to “unpack the other side of the story” in the wake of the special counsel’s findings.

“I hope soon to have as much of the report released as possible,” Graham said. “[…] What happens next is that I have been talking since 2017 — end of 2017 — about the other side of the story. And nobody much appears to care, but I hope you will find some interest now.”

“The FISA warrant issued against Carter Page based on a dossier prepared by Christopher Steele is, at a minimum, disturbing,” Graham said. “Whether or not it’s illegal, I don’t yet know, so I’m going to get answers to this. If no one else cares, it seems to be Republicans do.”

He also pointed out that if the tables were turned, there may have been more outcry after much of the information in the dossier was shown to be unreliable:

“The double standard here has been striking and, quite frankly, disappointing. I am 100 percent convinced that if the Republican Party had hired Mr. Steele to go to Russia and investigate Clinton and the report was prepared and given to the Department of Justice, used to get a warrant against a Clinton associate and the underlying information in the dossier proved to be garbage, everybody in the world would have it on the front page.” – READ MORE