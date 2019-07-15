Graham Outlines the Abuse of Children Being ‘Rented’ to Help Migrants Claim Asylum: ‘This Is a Sick System’

During an interview with Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures,” host Maria Bartiromo pressed Graham on the claim that migrants have been “renting” their children so that others can claim asylum in the U.S. and his claim that 30% of families apprehended while attempting to cross the U.S.-Mexico border are not really related.

“They told us about 60 children that were recycled,” said Graham. “They pick the child up in Central America, they bring them to the United States, everybody’s released, and the child goes back to Central America to do it again.”

The Senate Judiciary chairman continued on to call the system that has “exploited” children “sick” and “rotten to its core.” He also brought up that “100,000 unaccompanied minors” had been apprehended at the southern border “this year alone.”

“This is a sick system. It is rotten to its core. These children have been exploited. We’ve picked up 100,000 unaccompanied minors this year alone. They’re taking this journey, God knows what happens to them on the way, and when they get here 98 percent of them stay and the parents send a note “if you want your child to come to America, hire a coyote.”

Acting Customs and Border Patrol Commissioner Mark Morgan told Republican senators last month that migrants were renting children to allow for easier passage into the U.S. through the southern border.