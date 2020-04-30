Graham On Flynn Bombshell: ‘Reeks Of Criminal’ Activity, ‘There’s A Lot More Coming’ (VIDEO)

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) told Fox News host Sean Hannity on Wednesday that the bombshell in the case of former national security adviser Michael Flynn reeked “of criminal misconduct” and that there was a lot more coming in the case and in related criminal investigations.

“Yeah, there’s more coming,” Graham said. “It’s pretty apparent to me that General Flynn was a victim of an out-of-control Department of Justice. He basically got railroaded. It’s pretty widely known that the Obama Administration didn’t have much use for General Flynn.”

“General Flynn deserved better from his government,” Graham continued. “He was willing to die for his country, the people who were involved in this, I hope will be held to account. Attorney General Barr is beginning to right wrongs. There’s a lot more coming. I promise you that everybody who signed the FISA warrant against Carter Page will be asked to testify before the Judiciary Committee.” – READ MORE

