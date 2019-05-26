Graham Nails Those ‘Worried’ About Declassification of Mueller Docs: Concerned About ‘Being Exposed’ (VIDEO)

Senate Judiciary Chairman Senator Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) explained that those “worried” about the upcoming declassification of intelligence related to the Russia investigation are really just concerned about “being exposed” for acting outside the law.

Speaking with “Fox News Sunday,” Graham gave host Chris Wallace his thoughts regarding Trump’s order to declassify documents related to the investigation into Russian election interference, saying that he believes Attorney General William Barr “can be trusted” with the information.

He also stated that he thinks those who are “worried” about the declassification simply do not want to be “exposed for taking the law into their own hands.”