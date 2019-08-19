Graham Knocks 2020 Dems Hopes to Alter Supreme Court, Electoral College: ‘Over My Dead Body’

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) is swiping down the plans by several 2020 Democratic presidential hopefuls to restructure the Supreme Court and Electoral College, saying it’ll only happen “over my dead body.”

Several 2020 Democrats have already expressed that, if they were elected, they’d be open to expanding the Supreme Court by adding justices and abolishing the Electoral College.

However, Graham expressed strong disapproval for the Democrats plan, telling Fox Business’ Maria Bartiromo on Sunday:

“This has been a dream of the left for decades, is to increase the number of judges on the court. […] The dream of every leftist is to have a liberal court and enacting laws from the bench. The dream of every conservative is to have judges who will interpret the law, not make the law. So when you hear expanding the court, that is code for liberals packing the court.”

“Over my dead body, it’s not going to happen,” the Republican senator said in response to Democrats wanting to pack the court.

"When they want to do away with the Electoral College, that's telling every rural America to go to hell," Graham said on the idea of abolishing the Electoral College, noting that if abolished, Los Angeles and New York would decide who wins the presidential election.