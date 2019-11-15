Graham: I’m Not Watching Impeachment Hearings. ‘This Couldn’t Happen In A Parking Ticket Case.’ (VIDEO)

On Tuesday night, Senator Lindsey Graham appeared on Fox News’ Hannity to discuss the impeachment hearings scheduled to begin Wednesday, and snapped that he wasn’t going to watch the hearings because “it’s a threat to the presidency; I don’t want to legitimize it; it’s un-American; it denies the basics of due process.”

Graham asserted, “To every American who’s going to watch tomorrow: this could not happen in your case. This couldn’t happen in a parking ticket case. This couldn’t happen in any civil matter in America because due process requires the ability of every American to call witnesses on their behalf — except for President Trump.”

Hannity started the exchange by noting that Graham had said if there were no due process in the impeachment inquiry, the issue would be dead in the Senate.

Graham answered, “I think there’d be a danger to the presidency in the future for us to legitimize what’s going on in the House. There’s no civil proceeding in America, no criminal proceeding in America that denies a person to tell their side of the story by calling witnesses except in the House. And every American deserves the right to confront their accuser. That’s not being done in this case. So I don’t want to legitimize this because it’s a threat to the presidency.” – READ MORE