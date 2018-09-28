Graham: If Allegation Without Time, Place, or Corroboration Is Enough to Reject Kavanaugh, ‘God Help Us’ as Republicans (VIDEO)

While speaking to reporters on Thursday, Senate Judiciary Committee member Lindsey Graham (R-SC) stated that if “an allegation that’s 35 years old, that’s uncertain in time, place, date, and no corroboration,” is good enough for Republicans to vote against Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh, “God help us all as Republicans.”

Sen. Graham warns Democrats: “If this is the new norm, you better watch out for your nominees” pic.twitter.com/p9NIryUl7Y — MSNBC (@MSNBC) September 27, 2018

Graham said, "I've got a guy who adamantly denies this. Everybody who actually knows him, in a real way, say[s] this is not the guy I know. I've got Dr. Ford, who can't tell me the time and the place. And we'll see what happens."

After an emotional day of testimony on Capitol Hill, a late Thursday report from Townhall citing a Senate insider reveals that Brett Kavanaugh has the votes to make it out of committee and will be confirmed on the floor for a seat on the U.S. Supreme Court.

Sens. Flake (R-AZ), Collins (R-ME), Murkowski (R-AK), and Manchin (D-WV) are expected to vote in favor of Kavanaugh. All the Republicans are voting yes. Also, in the rumor mill, several Democrats may break ranks and back Kavanaugh. That’s the ball game, folks. –Townhall

Thursday’s proceedings saw a rollercoaster of emotions from both Brett Kavanaugh and his accuser, Christine Blasey Ford – who claims he groped her at a high school party in 1982.

Ford's testimony was considered compelling, with Senator Orrin Hatch (R-UT) calling her an "attractive, good witness," however betting site PredictIt showed Kavanaugh's odds of confirmation steadily climbing after ranking minority leader Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) laid out Ford's case. He stands at 74% as of this writing.