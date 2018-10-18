Graham: I hope Dems ‘get their ass kicked’ for conduct around Kavanaugh

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) said Tuesday that he hopes Democrats “get their ass kicked” in the November midterm elections for their behavior in the fight over Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation.

“There’s this race before Kavanaugh, there’s 2018 after Kavanaugh,” Graham said at an event for the conservative Heritage Foundation. “I hope they get their ass kicked for the way they behaved.”

Graham, a vocal defender of Kavanaugh during his brutal confirmation fight, launched into a fiery speech during the nominee’s hours-long appearance before the Senate Judiciary Committee late last month to respond to allegations of sexual assault.

The South Carolina lawmaker predicted during the event Tuesday focused on the Kavanaugh confirmation fight that Democrats would suffer in the November midterms over their response to his nomination, which he said "went too far."