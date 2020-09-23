Graham claims Senate GOP has votes to confirm new SCOTUS justice before Election Day

Senate Republicans have enough votes to confirm a replacement for late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg before the Nov. 3 election, Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., told “Hannity” Monday.

“It’s pretty obvious that if they want an outcome, they’ll just destroy anybody’s life to keep the seats open,” Graham told host Sean Hannity.

“They said they tried to destroy Brett Kavanaugh so they could fill the seat — they were dumb enough to say that,” Graham added. “I’ve seen this movie before. It’s not going to work, it didn’t work with Kavanaugh.

“We’ve got the votes to confirm Justice Ginsburg’s replacement before the election. We’re going to move forward in the committee, we’re going to report the nomination out of the committee to the floor of the United States Senate so we can vote before the election. Now, that’s the constitutional process.”

Protesters gathered outside Graham’s Washington, D.C. home Monday morning after he pledged to move the nomination process along in the Senate. – READ MORE

