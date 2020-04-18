Graham Calls for New Leadership at the WHO: ‘I’ve Lost Confidence’ (VIDEO)

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) is calling for a shakeup at the World Health Organization (WHO) and accusing the agency of conspiring with China.

“I’m in charge of the appropriations over the WHO, at least a part of it, and I want to see a change of leadership,” Graham said during an interview on ABC’s “The View” on Thursday.

Sen. Lindsey Graham calls for a change of leadership within the World Health Organization because he believes “they conspired with China to downplay the nature of the virus.” “The WHO has great scientists, but… I’ve lost confidence in the leadership.” https://t.co/DWeVJkDQFX pic.twitter.com/cEa74zby99 — The View (@TheView) April 16, 2020

He explained, “Because I think they conspired with China to downplay the nature of the virus. That they reported all through January that there was no evidence of human-to-human transmission.”

“The WHO has great scientists, but I’ve lost confidence in the leadership,” he added. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --