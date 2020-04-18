Graham Calls for New Leadership at the WHO: ‘I’ve Lost Confidence’ (VIDEO)

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) is calling for a shakeup at the World Health Organization (WHO) and accusing the agency of conspiring with China.

“I’m in charge of the appropriations over the WHO, at least a part of it, and I want to see a change of leadership,” Graham said during an interview on ABC’s “The View” on Thursday.

He explained, “Because I think they conspired with China to downplay the nature of the virus. That they reported all through January that there was no evidence of human-to-human transmission.”

“The WHO has great scientists, but I’ve lost confidence in the leadership,” he added. – READ MORE

