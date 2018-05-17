True Pundit

Politics

Graduate Says She Received Death Threats After Posting Pro-Gun Graduation Pics

Posted on by
Share:

Kent State University graduate Kaitlin Bennett has received significant backlash and even threats after she posted a photo to her Twitter account that showed her posing with an AR-10, and holding a graduate cap that read “Come and take it” on campus.

“After graduation, she joined the ranks of our proud graduates,” he said. “So at the time of this photo, she and other graduates would be permitted to open carry on our campus.”

Bennett said that despite the push back and even death threats she has received because of the photo, she will not apologize for it.

“I have no apologies for my graduation photos,” she tweeted Tuesday. “As a woman, I refuse to be a victim & the second amendment ensures that I don’t have to be.”- READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

Graduate Says She Received Death Threats After Posting Pro-Gun Graduation Pics
Graduate Says She Received Death Threats After Posting Pro-Gun Graduation Pics

'As a woman, I refuse to be a victim & the second amendment ensures that I don't have to be.'

The Western Journal The Western Journal
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: