Graduate Says She Received Death Threats After Posting Pro-Gun Graduation Pics

Kent State University graduate Kaitlin Bennett has received significant backlash and even threats after she posted a photo to her Twitter account that showed her posing with an AR-10, and holding a graduate cap that read “Come and take it” on campus.

Now that I graduated from @KentState, I can finally arm myself on campus. I should have been able to do so as a student- especially since 4 unarmed students were shot and killed by the government on this campus. #CampusCarryNow pic.twitter.com/a91fQH44cq — Kaitlin Marie (@KaitMarieox) May 13, 2018

“After graduation, she joined the ranks of our proud graduates,” he said. “So at the time of this photo, she and other graduates would be permitted to open carry on our campus.”

Bennett said that despite the push back and even death threats she has received because of the photo, she will not apologize for it.

“I have no apologies for my graduation photos,” she tweeted Tuesday. “As a woman, I refuse to be a victim & the second amendment ensures that I don’t have to be.”- READ MORE

