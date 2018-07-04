GQ thinks Republicans are ‘terrified’ of Democratic Socialist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

It seems like just this weekend we did a post on HuffPost’s Ashley Feinberg tweeting about how scared conservatives are of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who last week won her New York City congressional district’s Democratic primary.

That fiction seems to bring liberals comfort, and now Jay Willis, writing at GQ, is chronicling the terror that Republicans are feeling since the Democratic Socialist’s primary victory.

“The attacks on her authenticity reek of desperation” is apparently a reference to the “tough girl from the Bronx” who actually grew up in tony Yorktown Heights, a suburb in Westchester County.- READ MORE

