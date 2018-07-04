Politics
GQ thinks Republicans are ‘terrified’ of Democratic Socialist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
It seems like just this weekend we did a post on HuffPost’s Ashley Feinberg tweeting about how scared conservatives are of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who last week won her New York City congressional district’s Democratic primary.
That fiction seems to bring liberals comfort, and now Jay Willis, writing at GQ, is chronicling the terror that Republicans are feeling since the Democratic Socialist’s primary victory.
Opponents of @Ocasio2018 sure sound nervous https://t.co/3yYaL1Yksu
— GQ Magazine (@GQMagazine) July 2, 2018
“The attacks on her authenticity reek of desperation” is apparently a reference to the “tough girl from the Bronx” who actually grew up in tony Yorktown Heights, a suburb in Westchester County.- READ MORE
Not so much terrified as concerned that so many Americans are toying with the idea of socialism in the U.S.