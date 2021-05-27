Goya Foods holding Memorial Day event to commemorate veterans and fallen soldiers

Goya Foods is holding a Memorial Day event in Brookshire, Texas to honor America’s veterans and fallen soldiers on Monday.

Bob Unanue, the CEO of Goya Foods, will honor several veterans at the event, including the late Marine veteran Sgt. Marty Gonzalez, who died last December from injuries he sustained 16 years earlier in Iraq.

Gonzalez, a native of Houston, was awarded three purple hearts, two bronze stars and two Navy Marine Corps Achievement Medals for his service.

He died due to a blood clot in his lungs, which stemmed from injuries in Iraq, including a bullet through his arm and a broken back, ABC13 reported.

It will be the first Memorial Day without Gonzalez for his family. His widow, Tawnee Gonzalez, and her daughter will attend the event to accept the award.- READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --