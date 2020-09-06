Goya CEO Is Back, Warning Dems The “Hatred & Destruction” Is Moving Latinos To Trump

Just when the Democrats thought it was safe to go back into the leftist Latinx narrative, out comes the Goya CEO, Bob Unamue, and he’s warning that “hatred and destruction” from the riotous destruction of small businesses are driving Latino voters to President Trump. He has that way of reading the reality.

Unamue spoke with JustTheNews’s John Solomon, and painted Democrats an ugly, if real picture: The rise in support for Trump is due to “fatigue over all the destruction and hatred, tearing down businesses, by people — a lot of people that are from outside the community — because if you’re within the community, you’re building it, you don’t want to tear down what you just built,” Robert Unanue, President and CEO, Goya Foods, told Just the News in a video interview.

“And this is organized. People coming in from the outside to destroy. And so you know, we have two paths to take: Love and build, hate and destroy. We need to take the path of loving and building. And that’s why we’re looking at prosperity. How do we get our country back on our feet, and prosper in all aspects. So let’s love. Let’s build.”

That “outside the community” dynamic is very well known in much of the Latino community, with Cubans, Venezuelans and Nicaraguans familiar with politically organized “turba” repudiation mobs, sent in by communist rulers from outside the community to attack dissidents in their homes, as well as foreign “Sandalista” influences on domestic communist regimes. That would be the same Sandalistas so beloved of Bernie Sanders and Bill de Blasio, with the latter having actual experience as a bona fide Sandalista supporting the oppressive communist regime in Nicaragua in the 1980s and 1990s. To Latinos who have fled such hellholes, and who are now overrepresented in the entrepreneurial and startup communities here, this is a familiar memory, this is something that truly disgusts them. Goya itself was the target of this vile leftist mob, vowing to boycott the entire brand based on Unamue’s kind words to President Trump at a White House event in July, a courtesy he also extended to President Obama earlier. Unamue refused to back down and the boycott bombed, with boycott loudmouth celebrity Chrissie Teigen last seen using Goya products anyway. Boycott for thee but not for me. – READ MORE

