Gowdy: Trump Has Done More Than Obama Ever Did To Put Putin In His Place

GOP South Carolina Rep. Trey Gowdy said Sunday that President Donald Trump has done more to hold Russia accountable for its actions than the Obama administration ever did.

“I think he’s done a hell of a lot better job than President Obama did,” Gowdy said on “Fox News Sunday” in response to a question about whether Trump is standing up to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Gowdy elaborated on his statement, noting that former President Barack Obama bent over backward to reset relations with Russia, even after Putin authorized the use of force in 2008 to invade Georgia. The South Carolina congressman also dinged Obama and the Democrats for laughing off former Gov. Mitt Romney’s suggestion in 2012 that Russia is a threat.

“It wasn’t Donald Trump who laughed when Mitt Romney said Russia was our number one geopolitical enemy and it wasn’t President Trump who handed that awkward reset button to the Russians and it wasn’t President Trump who said on a hot mic, ‘I’ll have more flexibility in the second term.’ All of that was Obama,” Gowdy said. – READ MORE

