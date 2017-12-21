Gowdy: Strzok Texts Show ‘A Level Of Bias You Rarely See’ (VIDEO)

South Carolina Rep. Trey Gowdy said Tuesday that FBI agent Peter Strzok’s anti-Trump text messages show an “unprecedented” level of bias “you rarely see” from FBI officials.

Gowdy, a Republican member of the House Intelligence Committee, discussed Strzok’s text messages during an interview on Fox News.

In particular, he was asked about a cryptic message that Strzok sent in Aug. 2016 to FBI lawyer Lisa Page referring to an “insurance policy” that appears to refer to the FBI’s investigation of the Trump campaign.

“I want to believe the path you threw out for consideration in Andy’s office — that there’s no way [Trump] gets elected — but I’m afraid we can’t take that risk. It’s like an insurance policy in the unlikely event you die before you’re 40,” reads the Aug. 15, 2016 text message. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *