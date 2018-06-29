Gowdy rips Rosenstein on Russia probe: ‘Finish it the hell up’ (VIDEO)

Republican Rep. Trey Gowdy tore into Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein on Thursday over the long-running Russia collusion probe — telling the Justice Department at a public hearing to “finish it the hell up because this country is being torn apart.”

Gowdy’s excoriation came amid a string of tense moments at the House Judiciary Committee hearing, where a months-long battle between Republicans and the DOJ over its handling of the Russia probe and Hillary Clinton email investigation flared before the cameras.

“We’ve seen the bias, we need to see the evidence,” Gowdy said. “If you have evidence of wrongdoing by any member of the Trump campaign, present it to the damn grand jury. If you have evidence that this president acted inappropriately, present it to the American people.”

Rep. Trey Gowdy to Wray, Rosenstein: “If you have evidence of wrongdoing by any member of the Trump campaign, present it to the damn grand jury…Whatever you got, finish it the hell up.” https://t.co/FOzOpDmxWy pic.twitter.com/K6z6DL4nIo — ABC News (@ABC) June 28, 2018

“Whatever you got, finish it the hell up, because this country is being torn apart,” he said.

“The best thing we can do is finish it appropriately, and reach a conclusion,” Rosenstein assured, adding that nobody should “draw any conclusions” beyond the charges filed. – READ MORE

