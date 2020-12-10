Gowdy: Pelosi ‘despicable’ for stalling coronavirus relief for political reasons

Fox News contributor Trey Gowdy slammed Speaker Nancy Pelosi Monday for owing her sudden flexibility on coronavirus relief to Joe Biden‘s election win, calling it one of the “most despicable things” he’d ever heard a leader say.

“That’s one of the dumbest and also most despicable things I have ever heard an elected leader say,” Gowdy said on “The Daily Briefing.” “That because Joe Biden won it’s OK to do it … When you are suffering when you’re in economic self-defense mode, you don’t care about politics.”

During negotiations over a second coronavirus relief bill, Pelosi had refused to back anything less than $2 trillion that included unrelated liberal pet issues, such as a limit to tax breaks for affluent people. She then signaled her support last week for a bipartisan, $908-billion package, citing that “we have a new president” and vaccines are on the way.

“What is missing is if Paul Ryan or John Boehner said or done what she just said, there would be media outcry,” said Gowdy, who served under both men as a South Carolina congressman. “It really is so outrageous. It’s hard to get me upset but what she just said makes me madder than hell.”- READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --