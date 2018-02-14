Gowdy Launches Probe into FBI & White House Handling of Rob Porter’s Background Search

Rep. Trey Gowdy, chairman of the House Oversight Committee, said Wednesday the panel has launched an investigation into the White House’s handling of former staff secretary Rob Porter’s employment following days of questions about when the administration first learned of his domestic abuse allegations.

Gowdy, a Republican from South Carolina, sent letters to FBI Director Christopher Wray and White House Chief of Staff John Kelly requesting detailed information about Porter’s security clearance process, the bureau’s background check and when any White House employees became aware of “derogatory or disqualifying” information about Porter.

Porter, who was a close aide to President Donald Trump, resigned last week, a day after his two ex-wives went public with allegations of verbal and physical abuse. Gowdy said the Oversight panel launched the probe Tuesday night.

Gowdy told CNN on Wednesday he was troubled by Porter’s employment at the White House given his history as well as the fact that he was working with an interim security clearance that allowed him access to classified information.

Any way to slice it, it certainly appears the White House was kept in the dark about problematic portions of Rob Porter’s FBI background sweep, according to numerous FBI sources.

The FBI either slow walked the Intel of Porter’s links to domestic abuse by seven months or possibly an entire year. We do know that the FBI knew of Porter’s abuse in January 2017 and did not divulge it to his employer: the White House.

Or to then-chief of staff Reince Priebus.

This was even before President Donald Trump’s inauguration.

Here is what we are getting from FBI sources as well as FBI Director Christopher Wray’s testimony today on the Hill.

If neither Wray nor the White House are lying, based on Intel we are receiving, then there is little doubt the FBI slow walked the Rob Porter background check to likely embarrass President Donald Trump and his White House.

While few would have thought the FBI would engage is such political skulduggery a year ago, we all know better now than to discount that very likely possibility.

It is no coincidence the Porter ‘scandal’ was leaked to the mainstream media literally hours after embattled and defrocked FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe lost his gun and FBI shield. This is just simple deep-state math.

But FBI sources confirm two Bureau agents working the Porter background sweep were notified in January 2017 that Porter allegedly punched at least one ex-wife in the face and often roughed her up, according to sources.

Colbie Holderness told FBI agents of Porter’s abuse, again, in January 2017. FBI sources confirm during that interview Holderness produced digital photos with time stamps confirming injuries to her orbital area from the 2005 alleged beating. FBI sources said an internal 302 report from January 2017 naming two FBI agents who spoke with Holderness detail these facts.

So why did the FBI wait at least seven months to notify the White House?

In July, the FBI concluded the majority of Porter’s background sweep. Wray confirmed that fact Tuesday during testimony.

Who was FBI Director at that time? Andrew McCabe was serving as Acting FBI Director at the time, since James Comey had been fired. Wray was not sworn into that role until a month later, in August 2017.

Comey was fired in May 2017 and according to FBI sources, no domestic dispute Intel was divulged to the White House about Porter before Comey was sacked. That puts the FBI on the clock for five months after first being notified of Porter’s alleged abuse.

That leaves McCabe holding the bag here and wrapping up the initial phases of Porter’s background sweep just days before Wray came into office.

Wray would not say specifically when the domestic abuse allegations were reported to the White House. During testimony Tuesday he mentioned reports were filed in July and November 2017 as well as an “updated” background report in January 2018.

How many current FBI-linked investigations is McCabe currently the target of?

Do the math.

Add his name to another emerging scandal.

