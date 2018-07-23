GOWDY: IF COLLUSION EVIDENCE EXISTED, ADAM SCHIFF WOULD HAVE LEAKED IT

South Carolina Rep. Trey Gowdy said Sunday that, after 18 months of congressional investigation into possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russian government, he has yet to see a “scintilla” of evidence showing that there was coordination between the two sides.

The Republican also said it is unlikely that any Democrat has seen evidence of collusion because if they had, California Rep. Adam Schiff would have already leaked it.

“I have not seen one scintilla of evidence that this president colluded, conspired, confederated with Russia, and neither has anyone else, or you may rest assured Adam Schiff would have leaked it,” Gowdy said during an interview on “Fox News Sunday.”

“That’s why they’ve moved off of collusion onto obstruction of justice, which is now their current preoccupation,” he added. – READ MORE

