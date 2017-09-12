Gowdy Discusses Susan Rice’s House Intel Interview

FOLLOW US!



South Carolina Rep. Trey Gowdy has had his differences with former National Security Advisor Susan Rice in the past, most notably after Rice gave false statements about the Sept. 11, 2012 attacks in Benghazi.

But Gowdy is offering up some praise of Rice following her interview with the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence (HPSCI) last week.

“I thought she gave a very good accounting of herself, frankly, and I’d be the first to say otherwise,” Gowdy told The Daily Caller in an interview on Friday.

Rice met with the committee on Tuesday to discuss a wide range of issues related to Russian meddling in the presidential campaign.- READ MORE