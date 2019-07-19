Gowdy Defends ‘Incredible’ Barr as House Votes to Hold the AG in Contempt over Census

Former Rep. Trey Gowdy (R-S.C.) said that Attorney General William Barr’s“reputation” as an attorney is untouched by the Democrat-controlled House’s contempt citation.

During an interview on Fox News’ “The Story with Martha MacCallum” on Wednesday, Gowdy said that Barr was “essentially being held in contempt” for refusing to hand over “a document he has no legal obligation to turn over.”

(…)

He also said that Barr’s “reputation as an incredible lawyer” was not marred by the contempt citation because he believes that there is no longer a “stigma” attached to being held in contempt of Congress.

“Here’s the good thing that Wilbur Ross and Eric Holder and William Barr have in common: nobody cares what Congress does. What we saw yesterday — they can’t even enforce their own House rules against their own members. So there used to be a stigma attached to being held in contempt Congress; there ain’t no more. So I would tell Bill Barr your reputation as an incredible lawyer is intact. Don’t give it another thought.”

As IJR News previously reported, the House of Representatives voted to hold Barr and Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross in contempt of Congress for not complying with subpoenas to turn over documents regarding the U.S. census.