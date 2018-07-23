Gowdy blasts Justice Department for failing to disclose dossier funding sources

Rep. Trey Gowdy (R-S.C.) tore into the Justice Department on Sunday for failing to disclose in a clandestine surveillance warrant application that a controversial opposition research dossier detailing salacious allegations against President Trump was funded in part by political opponents.

In an interview on “Fox News Sunday,” Gowdy said that a secret court should have been told that the dossier was partially paid for by the Clinton campaign when the FBI sought a surveillance warrant on Carter Page, a former adviser on Trump’s campaign.

“The FBI missed a really good opportunity to tell the judge exactly who paid for that,” Gowdy said.

Republicans have repeatedly accused senior Justice Department officials of inappropriately using the dossier to obtain surveillance warrants on members of Trump’s transition team – a point that Gowdy doubled down on.

“I don’t have an issue with looking into people that have cozy relationships with Russia,” Gowdy said. “I do have an issue when you rely on unvetted political opposition research.”

“My take is that Carter Page is more like Inspector Gadget than Jason Bourne or James Bond,” Gowdy added. – READ MORE

South Carolina Rep. Trey Gowdy said Sunday that, after 18 months of congressional investigation into possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russian government, he has yet to see a “scintilla” of evidence showing that there was coordination between the two sides.

The Republican also said it is unlikely that any Democrat has seen evidence of collusion because if they had, California Rep. Adam Schiff would have already leaked it.

“I have not seen one scintilla of evidence that this president colluded, conspired, confederated with Russia, and neither has anyone else, or you may rest assured Adam Schiff would have leaked it,” Gowdy said during an interview on “Fox News Sunday.”

“That’s why they’ve moved off of collusion onto obstruction of justice, which is now their current preoccupation,” he added. – READ MORE

