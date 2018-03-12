Gov’t Worker Stole 35 Sick Days Using Horrible Excuse, Then Feds Refuse to Prosecute

An Interior Department employee lied about having cancer and used forged doctors’ notes to get 256 hours of sick leave, according to an inspector general report.

The Interior Department’s Office of Inspector General confirmed the employee “lied about her cancer diagnosis, forged medical records, falsified documents, and abused her own sick leave and leave donated by coworkers.”

The unnamed female employee, who worked in the Office of the Special Trustee for American Indians (OST), left the Interior Department before investigators could issue a report.

The matter was referred to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in New Mexico, but it declined to prosecute.

“We found no evidence that the OST employee had been diagnosed with cancer or that she received medical care for cancer as she claimed,” investigators reported. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1