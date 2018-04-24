View our Privacy Policy

True Pundit

Politics

Govt. for DUMMIES: Kamala Harris gets SCHOOLED on who does and DOESN’T pay for things in America

Posted on by
Share:

Kamala Harris remains committed to robbing from hardworking American taxpayers to give a bunch of freebies to people who don’t do anything but vote for her. Seriously. Either she’s denser than a 20-pound bag of flour on the bottom of the ocean or she’s a disingenuous hack pandering for votes …

Maybe a little bit of both.

Who does she thinks pays for all of her promises?

Hey, if she wants to write some checks for all of this free stuff she should go right on ahead, but making this promise based on the idea that she will tax those of us who work hard for these very things to pay for those who don’t do jack or squat is horse manure at best. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

Govt. for DUMMIES: Kamala Harris gets SCHOOLED on who does and DOESN'T pay for things in America
Govt. for DUMMIES: Kamala Harris gets SCHOOLED on who does and DOESN'T pay for things in America

Psst Kamala, NOTHING is ever really free.

twitchy.com twitchy.com
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: