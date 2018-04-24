Govt. for DUMMIES: Kamala Harris gets SCHOOLED on who does and DOESN’T pay for things in America

Kamala Harris remains committed to robbing from hardworking American taxpayers to give a bunch of freebies to people who don’t do anything but vote for her. Seriously. Either she’s denser than a 20-pound bag of flour on the bottom of the ocean or she’s a disingenuous hack pandering for votes …

Maybe a little bit of both.

Who does she thinks pays for all of her promises?

I remain committed to raising the minimum wage, making public colleges and universities tuition-free, and guaranteeing health care for everyone. #MedicareforAll — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) April 23, 2018

And who do you think pays for all that? I hope everyone reads this tweet and knows that you are pushing for all hardworking Americans to pay for “freeloaders“. https://t.co/HIFpZuSiaI — Lexy (@PoliticallyRYT) April 23, 2018

Hey, if she wants to write some checks for all of this free stuff she should go right on ahead, but making this promise based on the idea that she will tax those of us who work hard for these very things to pay for those who don’t do jack or squat is horse manure at best. – READ MORE

